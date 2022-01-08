The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

SO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,380,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 28.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

