The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Up 32.6% in December

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.38. 5,497,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,982. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

