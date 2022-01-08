The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lowered by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 4.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $1,442,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,328,000 after buying an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $79.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

