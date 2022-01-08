The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.