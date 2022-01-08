Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 365,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Shares of TMO opened at $625.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $638.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

