Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $397,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $607.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $632.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

