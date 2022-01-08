TheStreet Downgrades Qudian (NYSE:QD) to D+

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Qudian has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Qudian during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Qudian by 16.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Qudian by 117.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qudian by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

