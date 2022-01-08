TheStreet Downgrades Qudian (NYSE:QD) to D+

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Qudian has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter.
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.
