TheStreet Lowers Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RVP stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

