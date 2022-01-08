TheStreet Lowers Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
RVP stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
