Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.