Throne Achieves Market Capitalization of $270.06 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Throne has a market capitalization of $270.06 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00076507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.08 or 0.07638464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,982.23 or 0.99587659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,486,665 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

