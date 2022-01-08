Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Update

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,102,668 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TINV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 845,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Tiga Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

