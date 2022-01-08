Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ViewRay and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.77%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -159.97% -79.12% -40.27% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ViewRay and Tivic Health Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $57.02 million 13.61 -$107.91 million ($0.69) -6.83 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 34.58 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

