Todd Cione Sells 47,074 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.38. 600,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,199. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

