TomoChain (TOMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.64 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003847 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $139.64 million and $4.90 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00076620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.05 or 0.07570490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00074241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.38 or 1.00189273 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007045 BTC.

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,337,725 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

