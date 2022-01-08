Toncoin Trading Down 21.6% This Week (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $6.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00006988 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.26 or 0.07525885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00074109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.94 or 0.99673701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

