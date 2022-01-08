Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.81.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

