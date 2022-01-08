Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 42,402 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,402 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $333.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.36 and a 200-day moving average of $306.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

