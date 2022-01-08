Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 85,311 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,311 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $244.61 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $251.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.