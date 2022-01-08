Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.71 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $362.08 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

