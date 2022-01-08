Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.91 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,839 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.39.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

