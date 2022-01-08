Toronto Dominion Bank Has $23.07 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,981 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

