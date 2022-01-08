Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.57 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,411 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $28,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

APH stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.