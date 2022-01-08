Toronto Dominion Bank Has $46.89 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Broadband worth $46,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $156.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

