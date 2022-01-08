Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,535,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.36% of Hill-Rom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Hill-Rom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $155.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.34 and a twelve month high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

