Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 128,764 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,764 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.7% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 238,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

