Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 96,837 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,837 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $39,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

