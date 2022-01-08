Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $29,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Public Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $365.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $213.05 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.