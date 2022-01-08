Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.78

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $24.77. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 7,321 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

