TOWER Market Capitalization Tops $10.91 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, TOWER has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $551,422.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006268 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

