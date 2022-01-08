TPI Fund Managers Ltd Buys 205 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $379.98 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.07 and a 200 day moving average of $343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

