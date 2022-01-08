Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,914 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 687 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

