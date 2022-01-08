Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 149 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

