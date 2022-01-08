Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kirby by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE KEX opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.