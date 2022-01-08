Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.36 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.