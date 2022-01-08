Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $806,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

