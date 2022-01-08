Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of -1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.