Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,409 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UA. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

