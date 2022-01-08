Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 669 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $56.47 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

