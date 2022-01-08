Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

