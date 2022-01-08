Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

TSE opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,486,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

