Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the November 30th total of 369,500 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 684,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.39 and a beta of 1.14. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $199,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,144. Company insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.