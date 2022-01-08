Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. New Street Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

TCOM stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

