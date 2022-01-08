TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 9.5%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 79,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 72,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$43.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

