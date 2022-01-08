Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $2.28 on Friday. Triterras has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Triterras by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

