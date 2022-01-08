trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.
NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 483,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in trivago by 12.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth $347,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
