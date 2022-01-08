trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 483,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in trivago by 12.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth $347,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

