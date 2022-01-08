TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading Up 0.8%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ)’s stock price were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96. Approximately 181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.