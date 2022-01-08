Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 705.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 82,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 335,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.37.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.