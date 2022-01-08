Truist Financial Corp Acquires 21,365 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

