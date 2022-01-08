Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,697 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,522,000 after buying an additional 2,171,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,231,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,079,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

