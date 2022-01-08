Truist Financial Corp Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.